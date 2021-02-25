COVID-19: UofM Pediatric Hospitalist Explains what you need to know about MIS-C

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As the fight between the coronavirus continues there has been a rise in a new rare side-effect in children called, MIS-C (multi-system inflammatory disorder.)

“Just because you hear of MIS-C doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to immediately kill your child,” Dr, Christine Mikesell, a Pediatric Hospitalist for Michigan Medicine C-S Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor stated.

When Dr. Mikesell doesn’t see patients she has been able to understand and study MIS-C. She says this disorder can appear in kids after they are diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, Dr. Mikesell continued to state they are in the early stages of research and this is still a rare condition.

“We have a lot of ongoing studies right now,” stated Dr. Mikesell, “we’re looking at our patient population, and we’re also collaborating with other centers around the country other studies have been found to be helpful everything from how the patients present… to how they are best treated.”

Dr. Mikesell states they have discovered children until the age of 21-years-old are usually the ones affected. However, older kids and younger adolescents have different adverse reactions to MIS-C.

“A lot of the older kids will see that they have gastral intestinal distress,” Dr. Mikesell said, “meaning they have nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.”

Dr. Mikesell stated younger children usually get a rash, swollen lips, and tongue. Allegedly, this can influence a child’s heart and the symptoms are usually broad but start with a fever. Some common symptoms overall, a fever that lasts over two days and doesn’t respond well to painkillers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported as of February 1, 2021, the United States has surpassed over 2,000 cases.

Currently, the University of Michigan Healthcare will begin even more research on MIS-C in the next few months. Because this is still a fairly new and very broad topic.

In the meantime, Dr. Mikesell’s biggest piece of advice to worried parents is to continue following the preventative care combatting COVID-19. This includes social distancing, wearing masks, and hand-hygiene. Plus, if your child shows symptoms to take them to a Pediatrician, urgent care, or hospital for further evaluation.