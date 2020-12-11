COVID-19 Vaccine approved, distribution becomes top concern

The FDA approved the very first coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer, but lawmakers on capitol hill are still unsure states and cities are ready for its delivery. Washington D.C. correspondent Raquel Martin has the latest.

The first coronavirus vaccine is on the horizon and the heads of FedEx and UPS say they stand ready to deliver. FedEx President Richard Smith said, “We have experience in this, shipping flu vaccines every season.”

At a senate commerce hearing, the two executives told lawmakers they increased staff and are working with operation warp speed daily to ensure a smooth distribution.

UPS President Wesley Wheeler said, “Our 3,000 US pilots will know they’re carrying vaccine, our trailers will have escorts. We will monitor all vaccine shipments in a newly dedicated 24/7 command center.”

Lawmakers said they’re concerned some states and cities lack the resources needed to do their part and Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth said it’s vital the federal government do more to help.

Michigan senator Gary Peters questioned if there will be enough dry ice to keep doses from spoiling in rural areas. “2/3rds of the state is rural,” Peters said.

The first vaccines will be delivered to health care workers and then nursing homes. Operation warp speed leaders expects 20-million doses to be out by the end of the month.