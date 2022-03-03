LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Almost exactly two years into the pandemic, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is shedding a light on how they’ve adapted to the pandemic.
One of the biggest changes?
An increase in virtual court and video-conferencing infrastructure in the Ingham County Jail, keeping those who are incarcerated connected with public defenders, probation and parole officers as well as the courts.
According to a Facebook post from ICSO, the jail has 11 video conferencing units, conducting more than 40 video conferences every day.
“It’s just what we do,” the Facebook post from ICSO said.