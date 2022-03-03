LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Almost exactly two years into the pandemic, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is shedding a light on how they’ve adapted to the pandemic.

One of the biggest changes?

An increase in virtual court and video-conferencing infrastructure in the Ingham County Jail, keeping those who are incarcerated connected with public defenders, probation and parole officers as well as the courts.

According to a Facebook post from ICSO, the jail has 11 video conferencing units, conducting more than 40 video conferences every day.



Images are courtesy of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

“It’s just what we do,” the Facebook post from ICSO said.