Some pediatricians endorse the COVID vaccine for kids under 5.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinics in Lansing are offering COVID vaccines for a new age group of children.

The Ingham County Health Department started vaccinating a newly eligible group of children, ages 6 months through 4 years old, by appointment Tuesday.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week.

Clinics operate Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Human Services Building located at 5303 S. Cedar St. The Ingham County Health Department is also partnering with Michigan State University to offer clinics at the Breslin Center on July 1 and July 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parents and guardians may schedule an appointment by visiting the Ingham County Health Department’s website.

“This youngest age group and their families have been anxiously waiting for the authorization of this vaccine for a very long time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “The vaccine will give children significant protection from COVID-19 and further contribute to protecting our community.”