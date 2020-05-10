UPDATE: Meridian Township crash cleared up

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (2:14 p.m.): The crash at Lake Lansing Rd and Saginaw Hwy in Meridian Township has been cleared up, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.
ORIGINAL POST: WLNS Morning Anchor Melissa Brennan was driving by East Lake Lansing Rd and the I-69 (Saginaw Highway) when she spotted a crash that currently has the intersection closed.
Drivers should avoid the area of Lake Lansing Rd and Saginaw Hwy in Meridian Township, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.
WLNS Reporter Ashley Graham is on the way to find out more information.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
