UPDATE: Meridian Township crash cleared up

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)-- It's a bittersweet time for graduates as many commencement ceremonies are postponed or in some cases canceled altogether. While Michigan State University couldn't have a traditional in-person graduation, the school found a way to honor the College of Human Medicine's Class of 2020 by hosting a virtual ceremony.

"I was very disappointed that we couldn't have an in-person graduation ceremony, but being able to at least see all of my classmates or a lot of my classmates was what I was really missing the most, so I was glad that I got to see a lot of people even if it was virtually and I'm glad that I have something that I can show to my family since they couldn't be there in person," Dr. Chelsea Pote, CHM graduate said.