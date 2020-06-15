LESLIE TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Fire crews were called in after some yard work and a strong wind created a brush fire in Leslie Township.
A man was cutting old railroad spikes with a saw on his property when sparks flew and started a fire. The incident happened near Covert Road and Tuttle Road in Leslie Township and a strong wind spread that fire to the grass and a field.
Crews had to tanker in water and were on the scene for about two hours to try and get everything under control.
While the fire seems to be under control and mostly out, crews are looking for hot spots to make sure the area is properly secured.
Crews fight brush fire in Leslie Township
