LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple fire crews were on scene at the Walter French school building in Lansing Monday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m. some gray smoke could be seen coming from the building, but no flames.

There were at least six fire trucks in the area and crews could be seen going into the building.

One of the fire trucks has it’s ladder on the building with fire fighters up on top.

Officials told 6 News that the fire had been contained fairly shortly after it started.

Walter French is a historical building that used to be a junior high school.

In September it was announced that $18.2 million had been set aside to turn the building into affordable housing units.

