LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out at a home on the 400 block of West Berry Ave. in Lansing just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officials on scene told 6 News that no one was injured in the fire and no one was home at the time of the incident.

A small amount of smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Around six firetrucks were at the home and police also blocked off the road where the fire occurred.