LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Lansing investigated a house fire on East Saginaw Street between Larch Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday and smoke was seen coming out the ground-level and second-story windows.

A 6 News crew was on the scene and it appeared as though several windows were blocked off.

Officials have not yet announced a cause of the fire.

We are still working to learn if anyone was inside the home or if there were any injuries.