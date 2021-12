OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire crews have been working to extinguish a fire at a house in the 5500 block of Okemos Rd. in Meridian Township.

6 News on the scene was able to speak with the homeowner’s mother, who confirmed that everyone got out safely, including the pets.

It appears that it was a chimney fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details are made available.