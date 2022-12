LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three people have been displaced from their homes after a fire at the Waverly Place apartment complex.

The Lansing Fire Department was first alerted to the fire at 6:09 p.m.

Officials say no one was hurt but at least one building was made unlivable.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.