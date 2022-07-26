DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews were on the scene of a house fire in Delhi Township Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen coming from the garage of a home on the 5700 block of Ambler St.

Roughly six fire trucks were on the scene.

As of around 3:30 p.m. the fire crews were mostly packing up and leaving.

Crews from the Mason Fire Department, Delhi Township Fire Department, and Lansing Fire Department were on scene.

Stay with 6 News as we wait to learn more about what may have caused this fire and how much damage there was.