DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews responded to a fire at an apartment in Delhi Township Thursday morning.

The apartment is on Doncaster Avenue near North Aurelius Road.

The fire started some time around 8 a.m. and crews seem to have it mostly contained.

There are black burn marks on the outside of the building and fire fighters are still going in and out. The fire appears to have been kept to just one building.

When 6 News arrived there was one fire truck on scene and a CATA bus evidently to transport people.

At this time fire officials have not shared how the fire started.

Stay with 6 News as we wait to learn more.