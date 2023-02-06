LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An official tells 6 News one person was killed in a fire at a home on the 500 block of Rulison St. in Lansing Monday morning.

Multiple crews responded to the fire some time around 8 a.m.

Smoke is still billowing from the house and could be seen from the highway nearby.

6 News is on scene and saw a couple of residents being walked with EMTs.

Neighbors told 6 News they believe there were kids who live at the home and may have been inside.

There are at least three fire trucks on scene and fire can still be seen coming from the home.

Stay with 6 News as we wait to learn more.