Crews respond to fire at an apartment complex in Waverly

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A zookeeper at Potter Park Zoo responded to an adorable letter from a young rattlesnake enthusiast who is almost four-years-old.

Wayne asked if he could pet the rattlesnake as well as wondering what the snake ate.

Zookeeper Missi let Wayne know that she appreciated the letter to the Potter Park Zoo massasauga rattlesnake. She let him know that he is critical for the environment as a key player in rodent management as well as reminding Wayne that unfortunately, they can not meet for him to pet because the rattlesnake is venomous.