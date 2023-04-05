LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Hein Avenue in Lansing Wednesday morning.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the home and it appears crews have knocked down the fire.

Fire fighters on scene told 6 News they checked on one person but no one was taken to the hospital.

In addition, two dogs were checked and 6 News saw one of them being taken away by Animal Control, however, the exact status of the dogs is unknown.

As of around 8:35 a.m. there was no visible flames or smoke coming out of the home.

6 News has a team on scene and will update you as soon as we learn more.