LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews responded to a fire on South Clippert Street in Lansing Township Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 4 p.m. and flames can be seen pouring out of the home that’s just off of East Michigan Avenue near Frandor.

Crews from the Lansing Fire Department and East Lansing Fire Department were called into assist.

Ingham County Animal Control is also on the scene.

Part of the road in the area of the fire is shut down.

At this time it’s not clear how the fire started or if anyone is inside.

6 News has a team heading to the area and will bring you information as soon as possible.