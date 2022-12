LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.

The crews told 6 News they got the call about the fire at 8:16 a.m.

The home is on River Ridge Drive and two fire trucks were on scene with a hose set up, but there was not significant damage.

There were some visible burns inside the garage and stuff was being moved out, but the homeowner was standing on the porch of the house.

Officials said they’re not sure what caused the fire but are investigating.