INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews responded to a house fire in Delhi Township Tuesday morning.

The home is on Harper Road, which is between North Aurelius Road and North Edgar Road.

Fire crews in the area had many of the nearby roads blocked off, but 6 News was able to see the home from a bit of a distance.

As of roughly 8 a.m. the fire appeared to be mostly out and flames were not visible, but a fair amount of smoke was still coming from the home. Fire fighters had ladders out and were looking into the home.

In addition, the side of the home was all black and badly burned.

We’re still waiting to learn about a potential cause for this fire and are hoping to hear soon if anyone was home when the fire occurred.

