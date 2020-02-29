UPDATE: Crews responding to house fire in DeWitt

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (7:58 p.m.): The house is a total loss, but no one was in the home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.



The DeWitt Fire Chief said fire was coming out of the windows when they arrived, and at this time firefighters are still looking for hot spots.



He added that the house looks like it was being remodeled.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



ORIGINAL STORY (7:52 p.m.): Crews are responding to a house fire just inside the DeWitt city limits.



The house in the 1000 block of East Webb Drive is badly damaged.



Our 6 News Photographer saw smoke and flames when he arrived just before 7:30 p.m.



This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.