JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – 163,000 customers have lost power as of 4:30 p.m. as storms and powerful winds swept across Mid-Michigan.
Consumers Energy has been working around the clock to restore power and is urging customers to be patient as that work continues.
“Since Tuesday night, we’ve restored over 50,000 customers but we are experiencing more storms and outages through this evening, so we appreciate our customers’ patience,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president for electric operations.
Packard urged customers and the public to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
As crews continue to work along roads, drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
Generators can produce carbon monoxide which is odorless, colorless, and deadly so be sure to never use them in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes
If you need temporary shelter or other resources, call 2-1-1 to get connected for free to assistance available in your community.
Crews restore power for over 50,000 customers since storms began rolling across Michigan
