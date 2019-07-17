Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 1 wanted for felony







This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help with identifications and locating a wanted suspect. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to Identify

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying five juvenile subjects that took part in the destruction of property on the 4200 block of North Grand River Avenue. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 9, 2019. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Terran Johnson

Johnson is a black male, age 50, 5’5”, 170 pounds, black hair, brownl eyes He has felony warrants for invasion of privacy out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





