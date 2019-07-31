Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Request to Identify:

The Bath Township Police Department needs help identifying three suspects posing as construction/maintenance workers. The suspects broke into the newly built apartments on Chandler road on two separate occasions and have stolen eight appliances and three mattresses. If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Zachary Jay Berger is a 22-year-old white male who stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. Berger has blond hair and brown eyes. Berger has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing.

Barbara Ann Price is a 53-year-old black female who stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. Price has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.





