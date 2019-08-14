Crime Stoppers: 1 request to identify, 1 request for information, 1 wanted for felony

This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help with 1 identification, 1 request for information and help finding a felony suspect. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to Identify

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that used stolen credit cards at multiple stores in South Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request for Information

The Lansing Police Department is seeking any information that may be related to a larceny of a vehicle that occurred on Haag Court during the evening hours of August 6. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Mack Marquan Richard

Richard is a black male, age 19, 5’8”, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes He has felony warrants for Armed Robbery out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





