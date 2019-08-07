Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

Two people wanted for felonies are the subjects of this week’s Crime Stoppers.

WANTED FOR FELONIES (pictured from left to right):

Eric Deonta Lane is a black male. He is 30 years old. He stands at 5’8″ and weighs 225 pounds. Lane has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for criminal sexual conduct out of Lansing.

Isaias Aguilera Ovalle is a Hispanic male. He is 36 years old. He stands at 6′ and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Ovalle has a Felony Warrant for a probation violation out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these persons please call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. That’s 517-483-7867.





