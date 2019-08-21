Crime Stoppers: 4 attempts to identify, 2 wanted for felonies







This week Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying suspects and locating two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Attempt to Identify 1

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that made multiple fraudulent purchases using a stolen credit card. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 2

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a subject that committed an armed robbery at a Quality Dairy on the 6000 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. The incident occurred during at approximately 5:00 AM on August 16, 2019. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants, a black mask covering his facial area, and black shoes. The suspect appears to be carrying a sawed-off shotgun. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 3

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a suspect that threatened store employees after trying to steal 2 phones from the business. The incident occurred on July 4th, 2019 in the south end of Lansing. The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early twenties. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Attempt to Identify 4

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a suspect that committed an unarmed robbery. The incident occurred on Monday July 29th, 2019 shortly before 7:00 PM on the 900 block of East Cavanaugh. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Henry Lee Griffin

Griffin is a black male. He’s 26 years old, stands 5’9″ and weighs about 195 pounds. Griffin has black hair and brown eyes. He has two Felony Warrants for Burglary out of Lansing.

Antwan Awasoceo Armisted

Armisted is a white male. He’s 38 years old, stands 5’11” and weighs about 380 pounds. Armisted has black hair and brown eyes. He has an absconder warrant out of Lansing.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP





