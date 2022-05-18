LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan police departments are asking the public for help in five cases this week, one theft case, one burglary case, and three people have warrants for arrest.

CASE ONE:

The Michigan State University Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured below.

The man is allegedly connected to the theft of a wallet that took place on the 1200 block of Garden City Rd between May 9 and May 10, 2022.

A card inside the wallet was used at a Lansing gas station.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple men that are allegedly connected to two burglaries that took place on the 3400 block of S King Blvd on May 8, 2022, and May 11, 2022.

WARRANTS:

53-year-old Lahoma Dion Melton has a felony warrant for a home invasion in Lansing.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Mattie Lee Horton, a 51-year-old woman, has a felony warrant for a home invasion out of Lansing.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bryce James Taylor, 20, has a warrant for invasion of privacy out of Lansing.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding any of the cases mentioned above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.