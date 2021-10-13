Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help on a shooting, burglary case, fraud case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week: information on a shooting, one burglary case and one fraud case.

CASE ONE

The Jackson Police Department is looking for information on the shooting death of 14-year-old, Cameron Blake Kasprzycki that occurred on Feb. 21, 2020 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The shooting took place at Kasprzycki’s home at 520 Orange St. in the City of Jackson MI.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE 2

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help to identify a person that stole numerous lottery tickets from a store on the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP







CASE THREE

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help to identify a person that committed fraud on Oct. 2, 2021 at a business on the 3200 block of East Saginaw Street in Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.