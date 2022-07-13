LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been two years since the Michigan legislature passed and Gov. Whitmer signed the state’s no-fault auto insurance policy into law.

While the law saves Michigan drivers money, critics said it left people who were injured in accidents and needed life-long medical care high and dry.

“We need help. We need help right now. We don’t need help tomorrow, and they keep telling us to wait all the time,” said Wesley and Cheryl Bush, parents of someone who is quadriplegic.

Wesley and Cheryl are a part of a group called “We Can’t Wait,” they said the name rings true as they chant from the Capitol steps, all the way to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

The group is pleading for the no-fault auto law to be changed, so those who are disabled get the care they need.

“There’s 18,000 people out here that aren’t getting what they need. We shouldn’t have to do without,” said auto accident survivor Anne Manning.

The no-fault law changed around a year ago, cutting 45% of funding for at-home caregivers and care agencies.

As a result, protestors said caregivers can’t make enough money to keep doing their jobs, and since then, Maureen Howell, who’s on the group’s executive committee, said this has devastated many families.

“We’ve had 7 plus survivors die as a direct result of the changes in their ability to receive care,” said Howell.

The Bush family’s daughter Angie Knight, now has no coverage at all.

“If it wasn’t for our social security and savings, we don’t know what we would do,” said Wesley Bush.

State Rep. Julie Brixie is working to create laws that help, but this is all playing out in court.

“There have been a number of bills that have been introduced to fix this problem and the speaker of the house and the Senate majority leader have refused to hold any hearings or any votes on any changes on no-fault auto reform,” said Brixie.

Cheryl and Wesley said more needs to be done on the governor’s end.

“We need the equipment to take care of her in the proper way. And our governor doesn’t care. They don’t care where my daughter is,” said Cheryl Bush.

Whitmer’s administration put out a statement Monday celebrating the savings that Michigan drivers have made since the no-fault law was passed.