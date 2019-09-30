CSC charge filed against Fremont police chief

The following story is from our media partners at WOOD TV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor is charging Fremont Police Chief Randy Wright with criminal sexual conduct.

Wright was placed on administrative leave last week after allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman were publicized by News 8.

The woman reported to Michigan State Police that Wright was drunk and belligerent when he touched her in an unwanted and sexual manner while the two rode a bus back to Fremont from an outing with the Fraternal Order of Police in June.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker was one of two prosecutors reviewing the case. He confirmed Monday that his office filed a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against Wright.

The alleged victim in the case said she was notified last week that the Ingham County prosecutor was also filing the same charge in that county.

The charge is a high court misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $500 fine. Becker said Wright is expected to turn himself in at some point to be booked on the charge.