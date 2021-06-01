Curfew on bars, restaurants in Michigan lifted Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A number of COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan are loosening starting Tuesday.

There will no longer be any capacity restrictions on outdoor gatherings. The limit on how many people may sit at a single table will expire. The COVID-19 curfew on bars will also be lifted. Bars have been required to close at 11 p.m.

Bars and restaurants are also allowed to increase capacity to 50% but not all are able to move forward with these new rules just yet.

BarFly, the company that oversees Grand Rapids Brewing Company, HopCat, and Stella’s Lounge, says it won’t be able to extend their hours beginning Tuesday because they just don’t have enough staff. They plan to use this month to hire more people and then hopefully go back to normal beginning July 1.

Regardless, they say they’re excited to be moving forward.

“A year ago, this restaurant wasn’t even open. It’s really exciting to be on this side where we can share our love of craft beer and great food and just fun environments for our guests in a place now that is safe and being able to have conversations now that are much more about what we can do now and not so much about what we can’t do,” said Ellen Winterburn, the vice president of human resources for BarFly.

Bars in Grand Rapids that will be extending their hours back to normal beginning Tuesday include Steel Cat Bar, Duke’s and O’Toole’s.

Those that are not include Stella’s Lounge, HopCat, GRBC and Logan’s Alley.

If you’re interested in working for one of the bars that are hiring, Winterburn says BarFly will be hosting open interviews at GRBC every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. until they’re fully staffed.

They’re also offering a free pizza to those who interview and a $500 signing bonus after 60 days of employment.