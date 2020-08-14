Current and former Lansing employees file racial discrimination lawsuit against the city

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Nine current and former city workers, including seven firefighters, are now suing the city, Mayor Andy Schor and the firefighter’s union over instances of racial discrimination.

According to the Lansing City Pulse, the lawsuit was filed on Wednesday.

In the lawsuit, they claim Mayor Schor and officials within the fire union violated the Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

They also allege they were subject to continuous discriminatory treatment.

Those involved in the lawsuit seek a minimum of $75,000 in damages.

