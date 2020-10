LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The latest COVID-19 numbers cases continues to rise at an alarming rate in Michigan.

In the past 24 hours, health officials are reporting more than 1,791 cases and 23 deaths from complications of the virus. 15 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

As of Saturday, more than 109,000 people have recovered from the virus and the state sits at more than 144,000 total cases, and more than 7,000 deaths.