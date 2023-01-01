LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dana Nessel was sworn into her second term as Michigan’s Attorney General Sunday.

Nessel’s oath was administered by Judge Jaimie Powell Horowitz with the 45th District Court of Oakland County.

The attorney general joked that she promised her wife that she would stick to the script.

“So, spoiler alert: this is gonna be super boring,” said Nessel.

Nessel called the past four years serving as attorney general “the privilege and honor” of her lifetime.

“I pledge to do all I can to represent the state with fairness, compassion, and with dignity,” said Nessel.

