Search for teen called off amid dangerous Lake MI conditions

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — ATVs patrolled the beach and a helicopter hovered over the water at Holland State Park Thursday before crews finally called off their search for the body of a teen who was swept into Lake Michigan the previous night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as 16-year-old Eliza Trainer from Flushing, near Flint.

An undated courtesy photo of Eliza Trainer.

The sheriff’s office said due to high winds and dangerous lake conditions, searchers were unable to deploy boats or dive teams in the recovery effort.

“The weather is actually severe enough as well that I can’t use any of my tools to get out there. We have sights and a sonar robot we can use to search, but we can’t put anything in the water. The waters are just too rough at this point for us,” Sgt. Jay Douglas said Thursday morning.

With conditions failing to improve, the search was called off for the day around 4 p.m.

Trainer and a 18-year-old man, identified later by family as her friend Kade Goodrich, went to Holland State Park Wednesday night.

“They just came to see Lake Michigan. They had not seen Lake Michigan before and they came to see Lake Michigan,” Douglas said of the pair.

Around 11:30 p.m., the two were knocked off the north pier by a large wave. Goodrich was able to get himself out of the water, but Trainer was not. Goodrich found someone in a parked car and got them to call 911.

Goodrich was taken to hospital for treatment and released Thursday morning.

“I think he’s OK,” his sister, Lilly Goodrich, said later in the dayn. “He was sleeping when we left. He has cuts all over his body and he has water in his lungs.”

Lilly Goodrich, who along with her family drove more than two hours from Flushing to get to Holland State Park Thursday afternoon, clutched a bouquet of flowers as she looked out at the water.

She said she was also Trainer’s best friend.

“She was a part of the family,” Lilly Goodrich said.

She left a single rose on the beach.

Lilly Goodrich stands at the Lake Michigan shoreline with flowers for her best friend, Eliza Trainer, 16, who is presumed dead after she was swept off the pier at Holland State Park. Lilly’s brother, Kade, also was swept in but escaped and ran for help. pic.twitter.com/nrOKykbNBP — Ken Kolker (@kenkolker) January 2, 2020

“Lake Michigan isn’t a joke, it’s dangerous,” Sgt. Douglas said. “These conditions are not conducive to being out on the pier. As you can see, the waves are breaking over the pier. Add that to being out there at night, it’s a very dangerous situation.”

The Coast Guard searched the area by boat with thermal imagining and night vision Wednesday night, but it was too dangerous to get divers in the water.