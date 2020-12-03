Day of Giving: Money donations go much farther for food banks than canned goods

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – There is a lot of need in the fight against hunger in the Greater Lansing area, especially now.

Thankfully, thousands of generous people donate money and/or non-perishable food items, but the Greater Lansing Food Bank has challenged 6 News This Morning anchor Jorma Duran to see how far he can get $10 to go at a grocery store, and what they can do with just $10.

Jorma bought a bag of rice and added a 2-pound bag of pinto beans. He then grabbed a Mac n’ Cheese box, a can of refried beans, a can of beef stew, then one tomato and one chicken noodle soup for a buck each and headed to the cashier.

The total came to $9.95. Now, it’s time to take the food to the Greater Lansing Food Bank to see how they can maximize $10 dollars.

Check out the video above to see how the Food Bank was able to stretch $10. The difference will surprise you.