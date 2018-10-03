Local News

Dean Transportation to host job fair; hiring for 50 positions

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 06:36 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 06:36 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Are you looking for a new job?  Maybe you know someone who might be interested in changing careers.

If so, circle this Saturday on your calendar.

Dean Transportation is holding a job fair at the company headquarters at 4600 Aurelius Road in Lansing.

Company representatives will be meeting with job seekers interested in driving school buses.

There will be on-the-spot interviews for the first fifty qualified candidates.

The event will be held Saturday, October 6 from 10a-4p.

Come ready to be interviewed.

ONLINE: Dean Transportation Jobs

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local