Dean Transportation to host job fair; hiring for 50 positions
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Are you looking for a new job? Maybe you know someone who might be interested in changing careers.
If so, circle this Saturday on your calendar.
Dean Transportation is holding a job fair at the company headquarters at 4600 Aurelius Road in Lansing.
Company representatives will be meeting with job seekers interested in driving school buses.
There will be on-the-spot interviews for the first fifty qualified candidates.
The event will be held Saturday, October 6 from 10a-4p.
Come ready to be interviewed.
ONLINE: Dean Transportation Jobs
