Dean Transportation to host job fair; hiring for 50 positions

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Are you looking for a new job? Maybe you know someone who might be interested in changing careers.

If so, circle this Saturday on your calendar.

Dean Transportation is holding a job fair at the company headquarters at 4600 Aurelius Road in Lansing.

Company representatives will be meeting with job seekers interested in driving school buses.

There will be on-the-spot interviews for the first fifty qualified candidates.

The event will be held Saturday, October 6 from 10a-4p.

Come ready to be interviewed.

ONLINE: Dean Transportation Jobs