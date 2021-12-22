Deer removal efforts causing park closures in EL

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Parkgoers in East Lansing can expect some closures starting in January and ending March.

The deer removal comes as an effort, according to the City of East Lansing, to combat car accidents, public health concerns, landscape damage and disruption to the environment.

Biologists from the United States Department of Agriculture with firearm training will be conducting the deer removal.

Specific city parks will be closed starting on January 3, 2022, going until March 31, 2022.

Both barricades and signs will be posted closed parks starting at 4 p.m., with the parks being closed by 6 p.m.

Parks will stay closed until 7 a.m. the following day for deer removal.

Residents in the nearby areas of designated parks will be notified of the removal via letter.

Deer removed from East Lansing’s parks will be processed and the venison will be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger is funding the processing of the venison.