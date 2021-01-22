Deer removal operations complete in East Lansing parks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing Department of Public Works announced in a press release today that efforts to reduce the deer population in East Lansing parks have been completed.

Now that the removal operations are complete, there will no longer be intermittent closures of East Lansing parks during the weekdays.

The deer removed from the parks yielded approximately 2,000 pounds of venison which will be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank. The venison is being processed by nonprofit Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

The deer removal operations were conducted to cull the deer overpopulation, as well as reduce the growing number of deer-human conflicts, including vehicle accidents.