DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Delhi Township Fire Department (DTFD) is warning residents of a scam that is going around.

The fire department says they have noticed fraudulent texts going out to the community, claiming to be from the Delhi Township Fire Department, but are not.

The text message reads something along the lines of, “Dear Ryan, Delhi Township Fire Department shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now”.

The text message then provides a link. DTFD is warning residents to not click on this link or trust the text as it is not affiliated with Delhi Township or the fire department.

Example of scam can be found below: