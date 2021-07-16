Delhi Township Fire Dept. introduces safer, more efficient command vehicle

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — The latest investment for public safety in Delhi Township is a 2020 Chevy Silverado that will be used by fire command and control, EMS first responders, fire investigation as well as life-safety inspection.

The funding for the vehicle comes from a 2018 voter-approved fire, emergency medical equipment and vehicle millage.

“Our new command vehicle is more user-friendly and efficient for our first responders, and is equipped for multiple uses to quickly and safely respond to emergencies throughout our community,” said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball. “With our new vehicle on the road, our community can literally see their millage dollars at work.”

According to a statement from Delhi Township, the reliability of an emergency vehicle ensures that township emergency services are both fast and dependable.

“It is exciting to see our fire millage dollars at work, a key part of making our community safe and a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “We are grateful for this amazing investment our residents have made in this millage, which will help us keep our community safe for years to come.”

In addition to the Silverado, the other recent investment is power loader cots, which help lift the legs of a cot into an ambulance. Implementing power-loader cots means EMS workers will not have to physically lift each patient.