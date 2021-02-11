Delhi Township unveils video for John Taylor Memorial Park

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Delhi Township today unveiled a video highlighting its new John Taylor Memorial Park, a 13-acre park that hosts one of the top sledding hills in Greater Lansing.

The park is located south of Holt Road and is the center of winter recreation in Delhi Township. The park also has a playground and pavilion for special events.

Delhi Township recently installed new safety lights on the sledding hill, funded through the Parks Fund made possible by the township’s parks, trails and recreation millage, which was approved by voters in 2018. The lights will help ensure the safety of residents and visitors, regardless what time they visit.

“With a perfect amount of snow on the ground, it’s never been a better time to grab your sled and head over to John Taylor Memorial Park,” said Mark Jenks, director of the Delhi Township Parks & Recreation Department. “The park is a focal point of winter recreation in our community that allows kids to make childhood memories that last a lifetime. We can’t thank our community enough for making such critical safety investments in fun recreational opportunities in Delhi Township.”

John Taylor Memorial Park is named for Civil War veteran John Taylor, and hosts a Michigan Historical Marker honoring Taylor and his service to his country and community.