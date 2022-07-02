A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

DELHI TWP. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night after a rollover car crash.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 6 p.m. regarding a semi-truck accident.

A semi-tractor trailer was traveling on the ramp from US 127 northbound to I-96 westbound when it lost control on the curve and hit a guardrail.

The 67-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The ramp was closed for several hours while crews removed the semi, but it is now back open.