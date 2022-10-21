OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are tossing unused or expired prescription medications in the garbage, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office asks that you think again.

“We want to make sure that those medications are not out and about and they can’t get in the wrong hands,” said Andy Daenzer.

According to the health department, there has been a rapid increase in prescription drug abuse among youths over the past decade.

In fact, health officials reported that around 80% of youth who misuse prescription drugs get them from family members and friends.

“Unintentionally children or anyone else who may have an addiction issue or something where those medications sitting around they could be disposed of,” continued Daenzer.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said that it’s vital that individuals dispose of their unused or expired prescription medications in the proper manner.

The drug drop-off took place Thursday at Delta Dental in Okemos.

“Public safety is our number one priority here at the sheriff’s office,” said Daenzer. “We can partner with the community and get them to bring their medications and controlled substances that are unused and we will get those disposed for them.”

If you missed the drop off you can still safely dispose of your medications through drug-mail back programs, or take them to your local police department’s drop box.