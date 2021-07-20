Delta variant found in mid-Michigan

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

Sarah Surna of the Barry Eaton Health Department says they are still pushing for people to get vaccinated, especially now that the delta variant began to spread.

“This individual wasn’t connected to any known outbreak and did not have a known exposure so there is likely to be other identified cases of the variant”, said Surna.

Even though this patient was unvaccinated, there are some concerns about how many people are contracting the virus after being vaccinated.

“Breakthrough cases are to be expected.”

A breakthrough case is when someone contracts Covid-19 14 or more days after they have been fully vaccinated.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, since January, 205 people who were fully vaccinated have died from Covid-19.

185 of those cases involved people who were aged 65 and older.

Health officer Linda Vail says the deaths can be attributed to more than just Covid-19,

“In stage cancer and stage renal diseases some of the cases I’ve seen that were fully vaccinated and died there were many many many issues and were older people.”

Vail says breakthrough cases are rare and don’t usually require hospitalization.

As for the symptoms?

“Very very mild illness, congestion cold, things like…” says Vail.

The CDC says it is tracking down people who contract the virus after being vaccinated, wanting to know if they have underlying issues, what specific vaccine they received and whether or not they have the delta variant.