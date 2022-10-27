LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has secured an endorsement from the other side of the aisle.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican, will appear at an event with Slotkin on Nov. 1 in Michigan.

The two congresswomen have served together on the House Armed Services Committee and Cheney currently serves as the Vice Chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin. Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons,” said Cheney. “While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress. I encourage all voters in the 7th district – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – to support her in this election.”

Slotkin said she was thrilled to get an endorsement from Cheney, who she called an important voice.

“At a moment when the very heart of our democracy is being challenged, Rep. Cheney’s voice has been critical,” said Slotkin. “I’m grateful for her support in this race and I’m proud of the work we’ve done together to strengthen our national security and America’s role in the world. We all know that our country is going through a difficult moment right now. But throughout our history, two things have helped us weather times like these: engaged citizens and principled leaders, from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Cheney has shown tremendous leadership over the last two years, and while we certainly don’t agree on every issue, I look forward to welcoming her to Michigan’s 7th district next week to discuss the points where all Americans can leave politics aside and put our country above all else.”

Slotkin is running for the newly redrawn 7th District in Michigan against Republican State Senator Tom Barrett. The district includes all of Ingham, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Livingston counties, and most of Eaton County.

Barrett comes from a military background and is a pro-life candidate with a conservative agenda.

We recently profiled both candidates and asked them about a variety of issues. You can find the link to those below.