Democratic presidential candidate Gillibrand to make Lansing stop

Democratic presidential nominee Kirsten Gillibrand will be in Lansing tonight.

She’s on a 2-day bus tour and plans to travel to Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the three states that flipped from blue to red in 2016.

Gillibrand’s calling this a “Broken Promises Tour” and says she’ll highlight some of President Trump’s broken promises to the American people and discuss her solutions to various issues.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox commented on Gillibrand campaigning in this state:

“According to the polls, Senator Gillibrand might be a magician because her campaign is disappearing. She’s polling under 1% amongst Democrats and continues supporting radical socialist schemes, such as Medicare For All, the Green New Deal, abolishing ICE and decriminalizing illegal immigration. Gillibrand has proven she is out of touch with Michigan’s values and has no path to victory in our state.” Mi. Republican Party chair Laura Cox

Gillibrand will be at Lansing Brewing Company” from 6:30 to 8 tonight.