Demolition begins for Okemos development project

A long awaited re-development project kicked-off today in Okemos.

Demolition has started at the area known as the “4 corners” in Okemos.

The construction is happening in a two-block area bordered by Ardmore Avenue and Okemos Road and Methodist and Clinton streets.

Part of the site is the former home of “Bottoms- up Dancewear” and the “Okemos Ace Hardware”.

The $110 million project, called the “Village of Okemos,” includes seven buildings totaling nearly 290,000 square feet.

Drivers can expect some detours and, for those living, working and walking in the area, expect construction dust and debris.