HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – One man’s alleged home invasion was cut short by Ingham County deputies.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:20 p.m., deputies were made aware of a home invasion in progress at a home at the 2000 block of Gunn Rd.

The homeowner noticed the intruder thanks to video surveillance.

When deputies arrived, they arrested a 35-year-old Lansing man.

The alleged invader also had a stolen car with him. To make matters even more strange, the stolen car had the car owner’s dog inside of it.

Luckily, the dog was returned to its owner.

The suspect was arraigned Sunday on multiple charges, including second-degree home invasion, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools.