JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred on April 14.

The arrest was announced Wednesday via a press release.

On Friday, April 14, a 25-year-old woman was found shot in the area of West Michigan Avenue and North Dearing Road in Sandstone Township.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff got the call regarding the shooting at around 8:18 p.m., deputies responded with officers from the Spring Arbor Township Police Department.

The deputies and officers arrived at the scene and located the woman, whose face had been grazed by a bullet.

Officials said the woman’s injuries were not life threatening. She was treated by paramedics and later released. They do not believe that she was shot intentionally.

Detectives got surveillance footage from Western School District security cameras, as well as two local convenience stores.

Footage showed a red Chevy Camaro being chased by a dark-colored Ford Fusion on North Dearing Road. Officials believe the people in the Fusion were shooting at the driver of the Camaro when the woman was shot.

Detectives identified a person of interest and found a Jackson address belonging to them. The person actually had a separate felony warrant for his arrest on an assault offense.

Law enforcement executed the search warrant at the 500 block of West Trail Street on Tuesday, arresting a 22-year-old Jackson man.

Two others were arrested as well, one for a parole violation and the other for a federal probation violation.

Two handguns and a substance suspected to be heroin were also found during the search. One handgun had previously been reported stolen to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

No more information regarding the 22-year-old has been released by officials.